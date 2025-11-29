Skip to main content
Arizona State Sun Devils face the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks on 7-game win streak

By AP News

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (2-2) at Arizona State Sun Devils (7-0)

Tempe, Arizona; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona State will attempt to continue its seven-game win streak with a victory against Southeast Missouri State.

The Sun Devils have gone 5-0 in home games. Arizona State ranks fifth in the Big 12 in rebounding averaging 39.3 rebounds. McKinna Brackens leads the Sun Devils with 7.7 boards.

Southeast Missouri State finished 6-23 overall last season while going 2-13 on the road. The Redhawks allowed opponents to score 73.9 points per game and shot 42.8% from the field last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

