Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Fog
40.5 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Northern Kentucky hosts Southern Indiana after Loden’s 22-point outing

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (4-1) at Northern Kentucky Norse (2-6)

Highland Heights, Kentucky; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Indiana plays Northern Kentucky after Sophia Loden scored 22 points in Southern Indiana’s 95-18 victory against the Fisk Bulldogs.

The Norse have gone 1-0 at home. Northern Kentucky allows 76.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 11.1 points per game.

The Screaming Eagles have gone 1-0 away from home. Southern Indiana scores 82.4 points while outscoring opponents by 37.2 points per game.

Northern Kentucky averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game, 3.3 more made shots than the 3.8 per game Southern Indiana allows. Southern Indiana averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.6 per game Northern Kentucky gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Karina Bystry is scoring 10.8 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Norse. Noelle Hubert is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers.

Ali Saunders is shooting 41.2% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Screaming Eagles, while averaging 14.3 points, five assists and 2.3 steals. Loden is averaging 15 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.6 steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.