University of Alabama shutters Black, female student magazines

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The University of Alabama has suspended the publication of two student-run magazines — one primarily focused on Black students and another on women’s issues — citing recent federal guidance against diversity, equity and inclusion programs on college campuses.

The editors of Nineteen Fifty-Six and Alice magazines were informed Monday that the university was stopping the magazines immediately. A university official cited July guidance from Attorney General Pamela Bondi on what the Trump administration considered unlawful discrimination at institutions that receive federal funding, according to one of the editors.

The move comes as college campuses across the United States react to President Donald Trump’s push to end diversity, equity and inclusion practices on college campuses. The university decision to shutter the magazines appears based on the fact that the publications had primary target audiences, although neither magazine limited who could work on staff.

Alice editor-in-chief Gabrielle Gunter said she was shocked and heartbroken about the decision. The magazine had just marked its 10th anniversary.

“It was pretty dumbfounding. I was under the impression that we were protected by freedom of the press and the First Amendment,” Gunter said.

Gunter said during the Monday meeting, Steven Hood, vice president for student life, told the editors that the university was withdrawing support because of DEI guidance. Gunter said Hood cited the Bondi memo and said the magazines could be considered “violating federal guidelines on unlawful proxies.” The memo defines unlawful proxies as using “ostensibly neutral criteria that function as substitutes for explicit consideration of race, sex, or other protected characteristics.”

Gunter said she asked how they violated the guidelines and was told the university believes having a target audience of women violates the guidelines.

The most recent issue of Alice included beauty content, such as dupes for high-end cosmetics, and more political pieces about misogyny in heavy metal music and an article on the politics of reproductive issues.

Nineteen Fifty-Six is named after the year the first Black student, Autherine Lucy Foster, was allowed to enroll at the university. It’s been in publication for the past five years.

“As Editor-In-Chief, I’m devastated but, regrettably, not surprised by the University of Alabama’s decision to suspend Nineteen Fifty-Six based on the current climate of our country. The students who have cultivated this magazine over its five-year lifespan have poured their hearts and souls into their work,” magazine editor Kendal Wright said in a statement.

A recent edition included an article on the experiences of international students and another on the importance of “creating camaraderie on campus” amid diversity program rollbacks. The university last year closed dedicated campus spaces for the Black Student Union and LGBTQ+ resource center to meet, citing the state’s new anti-DEI law.

Alex House, a spokesperson for the University of Alabama, said the university remains committed to supporting all students and “in doing so, we must also comply with our legal obligations.”

“This requires us to ensure all members of our community feel welcome to participate in programs that receive University funding from the Office of Student Media,” House said. She added that “the First Amendment rights of our students remain fully intact.”

House said that the university plans to fund a new student magazine that “has a broader scope. “

The Bondi memo gave a sweeping list of examples of what the Justice Department would consider unlawful practices, such as scholarships dedicated to students of a particular race.

Gunter said her staff was at work on next semester’s edition when the university delivered the news. Gunter she and others were spending the afternoon handing out their latest edition on campus.

“I’d rather the students get the last copies instead of they get thrown away somewhere when they pack up our office,” Gunter said.

By KIM CHANDLER

Associated Press