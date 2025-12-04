Skip to main content
Davis scores 18 as San Diego State beats Utah Valley 77-66

By AP News

SAN DIEGO (AP) — BJ Davis scored 18 points off of the bench to lead San Diego State over Utah Valley 77-66 on Wednesday night.

Davis shot 4 of 8 from the field, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 8 for 8 from the line for the Aztecs (4-3). Tae Simmons scored 15 points and added seven rebounds. Pharaoh Compton finished with 12 points.

Jackson Holcombe led the Wolverines (5-3) with 17 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and three steals. Tyler Hendricks added 15 points and two steals for Utah Valley. Hayden Welling had 14 points.

A 14-2 run in the first half gave San Diego State an 11-point lead. The Aztecs led 33-32 at halftime, with Davis scoring 12 points. Simmons’ 3-pointer with 18:33 remaining in the second half gave San Diego State the lead for good at 36-34.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

