Utah State visits Lawson and Loyola Marymount

By AP News

Utah State Aggies (3-3) at Loyola Marymount Lions (3-3)

Los Angeles; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Marymount takes on Utah State after Jess Lawson scored 24 points in Loyola Marymount’s 73-62 victory against the CSU Fullerton Titans.

The Lions have gone 1-1 in home games. Loyola Marymount has a 1-3 record against teams over .500.

The Aggies have gone 1-2 away from home. Utah State has a 0-3 record against opponents above .500.

Loyola Marymount averages 61.8 points per game, 5.9 fewer points than the 67.7 Utah State gives up. Utah State’s 37.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.8 percentage points lower than Loyola Marymount has allowed to its opponents (43.7%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Maya Hernandez is scoring 15.2 points per game and averaging 6.2 rebounds for the Lions. Lawson is averaging 13.7 points and 6.7 rebounds while shooting 47.3%.

Aaliyah Gayles is averaging 12.8 points and 1.8 steals for the Aggies. Marina Asensio is averaging 8.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

