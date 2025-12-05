Buffalo plays Saint Bonaventure after Sabol’s 24-point game

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (8-1) at Buffalo Bulls (8-0)

Buffalo, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo takes on Saint Bonaventure after Ryan Sabol scored 24 points in Buffalo’s 71-53 win against the Canisius Golden Griffins.

The Bulls are 4-0 on their home court. Buffalo is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bonnies are 1-0 in road games. Saint Bonaventure is third in the A-10 allowing 65.7 points while holding opponents to 40.7% shooting.

Buffalo makes 45.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.2 percentage points higher than Saint Bonaventure has allowed to its opponents (40.7%). Saint Bonaventure averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Buffalo gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daniel Freitag is scoring 20.1 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Bulls. Sabol is averaging 14.9 points and 2.1 rebounds while shooting 35.1%.

Darryl Simmons II is scoring 15.4 points per game and averaging 1.4 rebounds for the Bonnies. Frank Mitchell is averaging 15.3 points and 10.3 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press