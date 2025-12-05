Skip to main content
Buffalo plays Saint Bonaventure after Sabol’s 24-point game

By AP News

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (8-1) at Buffalo Bulls (8-0)

Buffalo, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo takes on Saint Bonaventure after Ryan Sabol scored 24 points in Buffalo’s 71-53 win against the Canisius Golden Griffins.

The Bulls are 4-0 on their home court. Buffalo is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bonnies are 1-0 in road games. Saint Bonaventure is third in the A-10 allowing 65.7 points while holding opponents to 40.7% shooting.

Buffalo makes 45.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.2 percentage points higher than Saint Bonaventure has allowed to its opponents (40.7%). Saint Bonaventure averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Buffalo gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daniel Freitag is scoring 20.1 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Bulls. Sabol is averaging 14.9 points and 2.1 rebounds while shooting 35.1%.

Darryl Simmons II is scoring 15.4 points per game and averaging 1.4 rebounds for the Bonnies. Frank Mitchell is averaging 15.3 points and 10.3 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

