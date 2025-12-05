Henderson leads CSU Fullerton against Hawaii after 21-point game

CSU Fullerton Titans (3-6, 0-1 Big West) at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (7-2, 1-0 Big West)

Honolulu; Sunday, 12 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Fullerton faces Hawaii after Jaden Henderson scored 21 points in CSU Fullerton’s 94-91 loss to the Cal Poly Mustangs.

The Rainbow Warriors are 7-1 in home games. Hawaii averages 81.3 points while outscoring opponents by 15.6 points per game.

The Titans have gone 0-1 against Big West opponents. CSU Fullerton is 2-5 against opponents over .500.

Hawaii is shooting 47.8% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 46.4% CSU Fullerton allows to opponents. CSU Fullerton scores 22.7 more points per game (88.4) than Hawaii allows to opponents (65.7).

The Rainbow Warriors and Titans match up Sunday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Erickson averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Rainbow Warriors, scoring 9.2 points while shooting 40.6% from beyond the arc. Isaac Johnson is shooting 55.1% and averaging 14.6 points.

Joshua Ward is averaging 15.3 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Titans. Bryce Cofield is averaging 13.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press