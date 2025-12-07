Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Fog
44.1 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Juke Harris hits 7 3s, scores 28; Wake Forest beats West Virginia 75-66 at Holiday Hoopfest

Sponsored by:
By AP News

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Juke Harris hit seven 3-pointers and finished with 28 points, Tre’von Spillers scored 16 points on 8-of-13 shooting, and Wake Forest beat West Virginia 75-66 on Saturday night at Holiday Hoopfest.

Omaha Biliew hit a 3-pointer that gave the Demon Deacons a one-point lead 24 seconds into the second half. Myles Colvin followed with a pair of free throws, Harris made back-to-back 3s and Spillers threw down a dunk to make it 47-36 about 3 1/2 minutes later.

Honor Huff hit a 3 that trimmed the deficit to 61-56 with 5:30 to play but Nate Calmese answered with a put-back layup and assists on back-to-back baskets by Spillers to give the Demon Deacons a double-digit lead less than two minutes later.

Calmese had a season-high tying nine assists to go with four points and four steals for Wake Forest (7-3). The Demon Deacons made 29 of 57 (51%) from the field, hit 10 3-pointers and scored 25 points off 17 West Virginia turnovers.

Huff led West Virginia (7-3) with 24 points, which included five 3-pointers. Chance Moore had 16 points and eight rebounds.

Spillers threw down a dunk to give Wake Forest a 12-point lead with 5:45 remaining in the first half but the Mountaineers scored 17 of the next 19 points. Huff made three 3-pointers and, after he was fouled on a fourth 3-point shot, made three free throws before Jasper Floyd hit a tiebreaking 3 that capped a 17-2 run about five minutes later and it was 34-all at halftime. West Virginia shot just 35% (10 of 29) from the field but hit 10 of 13 free throws before the intermission.

Up next

West Virginia: The Mountaineers host Arkansas-Little Rock on Tuesday.

Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons host Queens on Dec. 14.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.