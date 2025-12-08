Skip to main content
Edmonds, Punch pace TCU past North Texas 65-55

By AP News

DALLAS (AP) — Xavier Edmonds scored 16 points, David Punch recorded a double-double and TCU beat North Texas 65-55 on Sunday.

Punch scored 12 points and grabbed 12 rebounds and backup Tanner Toolson added 10 points. Despite a paltry 18% shooting (3 of 17) beyond the 3-point line, the Horned Frogs (6-3) shot 57% (21 of 37) from inside the arc. They finished shooting 44% overall.

David Terrell Jr. scored 16 points and Dylan Arnett 11 for North Texas (7-2).

TCU managed to take control in the second half in large part to an 18-point Mean Green second half in which they shot 30.4% (7 of 23) including 12.5% (1 of 8) from 3-point range.

A pair of foul shots by Toolson with 4:54 left gave the Horned Frogs their first double-digit lead at 59-49.

TCU led 24-21 with 6:24 to go before halftime before the Mean Green’s Demarion Watson made two foul shots, Terrell made a layup and North Texas outscored TCU 16-7 to close the half for a 37-31 lead.

TCU leads the all-time series between the Texas schools, 44-31, including a 24-12 lead in games played in Fort Worth. It was the first meeting between the two programs since Dec. 4, 2004 when the Horned Frogs won 88-78 in Denton.

Up Next

North Texas travels to face South Alabama on Dec. 14.

TCU hosts Incarnate Word on Dec. 15.

