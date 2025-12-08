Skip to main content
Jackson leads South Dakota State against Ball State after 21-point showing

By AP News

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (5-5) at Ball State Cardinals (3-6)

Muncie, Indiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota State takes on Ball State after Jaden Jackson scored 21 points in South Dakota State’s 84-81 loss to the Idaho Vandals.

The Cardinals have gone 2-1 in home games. Ball State gives up 69.6 points and has been outscored by 4.5 points per game.

The Jackrabbits are 1-2 on the road. South Dakota State ranks fifth in the Summit League shooting 31.1% from 3-point range.

Ball State’s average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 fewer made shots on average than the 8.2 per game South Dakota State allows. South Dakota State has shot at a 44.6% clip from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points less than the 45.4% shooting opponents of Ball State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Juwan Maxey averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinals, scoring 8.7 points while shooting 26.2% from beyond the arc. Davion Hill is shooting 45.5% and averaging 11.7 points.

Jackson is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Jackrabbits, while averaging 12.6 points. Joe Sayler is averaging 12.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

