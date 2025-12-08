BYU and Georgia Tech match up in the Pop-Tarts Bowl

Georgia Tech (9-3) vs. BYU (11-2), Dec. 27 at 3:30 p.m. EST.

BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: BYU by 2.5. Against the spread: BYU 9-4, Georgia Tech 7-5.

How to watch: ABC

Key stats

BYU Offense

Overall: 397.5 yards per game (60th in FBS)

Passing: 213.2 yards per game (87th)

Rushing: 184.4 yards per game (39th)

Scoring: 31.9 points per game (34th)

BYU Defense

Overall: 328.4 yards per game (29th in FBS)

Passing: 206.3 yards per game (48th)

Rushing: 122.1 yards per game (32nd)

Scoring: 19 points per game (19th)

Georgia Tech Offense

Overall: 466.3 yards per game (12th in FBS)

Passing: 263.3 yards per game (31st)

Rushing: 203 yards per game (19th)

Scoring: 33.1 points per game (25th)

Georgia Tech Defense

Overall: 397 yards per game (91st in FBS)

Passing: 227.3 yards per game (84th)

Rushing: 169.7 yards per game (94th)

Scoring: 25 points per game (72nd)

Georgia Tech ranks 20th in FBS in third down percentage, converting 47.2% of the time.

Georgia Tech is 111th in the FBS with a -7 turnover margin, compared to BYU’s 20th-ranked +8 margin.

Both teams have strong red zone offenses. BYU is 10th in FBS, scoring on 92.5% of red zone trips. Georgia Tech’s red zone offense ranks 4th at 93.9%.

Georgia Tech is 94th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 29:10, compared to BYU’s 10th-ranked average of 32:45.

Team leaders

BYU

Passing: Bear Bachmeier, 2,708 yards, 14 TDs, 6 INTs, 64.2 completion percentage

Rushing: LJ Martin, 1,305 yards on 236 carries, 12 TDs

Receiving: Parker Kingston, 848 yards on 61 catches, 5 TDs

Georgia Tech

Passing: Haynes King, 2,697 yards, 12 TDs, 5 INTs, 71.7 completion percentage

Rushing: King, 922 yards on 178 carries, 15 TDs

Receiving: Eric Rivers, 569 yards on 43 catches, 1 TD

Last game

BYU lost 34-7 to Texas Tech on Saturday, Dec. 6. Bachmeier led BYU with 115 yards on 16-of-27 passing (59.3%) for no touchdowns and two interceptions. Martin carried the ball 19 times for 76 yards and scored one touchdown, adding seven receptions for 31 yards. Kingston recorded 44 yards on four catches.

Georgia Tech lost 16-9 to Georgia on Friday, Nov. 28. King led Georgia Tech with 181 yards on 19-of-27 passing (70.4%) for no touchdowns and one interception. He also carried the ball 10 times for 39 yards. Jamal Haynes had 11 rushing yards on seven carries, adding two receptions for 14 yards. Isiah Canion recorded 54 yards on four catches.

By The Associated Press