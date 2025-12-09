AP women’s basketball player of the week is No. 4 UCLA’s Lauren Betts

The Associated Press national player of the week in women’s basketball for Week 5 of the season:

Lauren Betts, UCLA

The senior post opened Big Ten play with a double-double, setting season highs in points (24), rebounds (14) and blocks (5) in a win over previously unbeaten Oregon. She had 13 points and 11 rebounds by the half as the Bruins rolled.

Runner-up

Brynn McCurry, Villanova. The junior forward helped the Wildcats go 3-0 last week. She averaged 20.7 points, seven rebounds, and two assists per game. She shot 62% from the field and helped Villanova upset then-No. 25 West Virginia. McCurry had 21 points and a career-best nine rebounds in that win.

Honorable mention

Aaliyah Chavez, No. 9 Oklahoma; Hannah Hidalgo, No. 19 Notre Dame; Olivia Miles, No. 8 TCU.

Keep an eye on

North Texas forward Megan Nestor became the third player in the past 44 years to record a 30-30 game when she had 34 points and 31 rebounds in a win over Texas Southern. She was 17 for 22 from the field in the game and set the school and American Conference record for rebounds in a game.

