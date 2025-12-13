Skip to main content
No. 8 Gonzaga Bulldogs take on the No. 25 UCLA Bruins

Sponsored by:
By AP News

UCLA Bruins (7-2, 2-0 Big Ten) vs. Gonzaga Bulldogs (9-1)

Seattle; Saturday, 11:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -10.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Gonzaga plays No. 25 UCLA at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington.

The Bulldogs have a 9-1 record in non-conference games. Gonzaga is fifth in college basketball with 20.4 assists per game. Mario Saint-Supery leads the Bulldogs averaging 5.0.

The Bruins have a 5-2 record against non-conference oppponents. UCLA ranks third in the Big Ten giving up 65.0 points while holding opponents to 40.7% shooting.

Gonzaga scores 92.9 points, 27.9 more per game than the 65.0 UCLA allows. UCLA has shot at a 48.1% rate from the field this season, 11.0 percentage points greater than the 37.1% shooting opponents of Gonzaga have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Braden Huff is shooting 65.6% and averaging 17.0 points for the Bulldogs. Steele Venters is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers.

Tyler Bilodeau is averaging 15.6 points for the Bruins. Skyy Clark is averaging 12.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

