UAB takes on Troy, looks for 5th straight home win

Troy Trojans (6-5) at UAB Blazers (7-3)

Birmingham, Alabama; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blazers -6.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: UAB will try to keep its four-game home win streak alive when the Blazers take on Troy.

The Blazers have gone 4-1 at home. UAB leads the AAC in rebounding, averaging 39.7 boards. Evan Chatman paces the Blazers with 9.6 rebounds.

The Trojans are 3-3 on the road. Troy ranks seventh in the Sun Belt shooting 32.6% from 3-point range.

UAB scores 82.4 points per game, 2.9 more points than the 79.5 Troy allows. Troy averages 9.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 more made shots on average than the 7.2 per game UAB gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ahmad Robinson is shooting 36.0% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Blazers, while averaging 12 points, 3.4 assists and 1.6 steals. Chance Westry is shooting 49.5% and averaging 15.9 points.

Victor Valdes is averaging 16.8 points, 3.9 assists and 1.5 steals for the Trojans. Thomas Dowd is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press