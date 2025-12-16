Fresno State and Miami (OH) meet in the Arizona Bowl

Miami (OH) (7-6) vs. Fresno State (8-4), Dec. 27 at 4:30 p.m. EST.

BetMGM College Football Odds Line: Fresno State by 4.5. Against the spread: Fresno State 6-6, Miami (OH) 8-4.

How to watch: The CW

Key stats

Fresno State Offense

Overall: 349.8 yards per game (92nd in FBS)

Passing: 180.4 yards per game (114th)

Rushing: 169.3 yards per game (58th)

Scoring: 26.4 points per game (78th)

Fresno State Defense

Overall: 293.5 yards per game (14th in FBS)

Passing: 160.5 yards per game (9th)

Rushing: 133 yards per game (41st)

Scoring: 20.1 points per game (24th)

Miami (OH) Offense

Overall: 348.8 yards per game (95th in FBS)

Passing: 196.2 yards per game (101st)

Rushing: 152.6 yards per game (75th)

Scoring: 25.1 points per game (85th)

Miami (OH) Defense

Overall: 329.9 yards per game (31st in FBS)

Passing: 198.9 yards per game (38th)

Rushing: 131 yards per game (40th)

Scoring: 22 points per game (43rd)

Miami (OH) ranks 108th in third down percentage, converting 34.8% of the time. Fresno State ranks 48th on defense, allowing its opponents at convert at 36.2%.

Miami (OH) is 24th in the FBS with a +7 turnover margin.

Team leaders

Fresno State

Passing: E.J. Warner, 1,811 yards, 12 TDs, 11 INTs, 69.4 completion percentage

Rushing: Rayshon Luke, 685 yards on 106 carries, 6 TDs

Receiving: Josiah Freeman, 499 yards on 45 catches, 6 TDs

Miami (OH)

Passing: DeQuan Finn, 1,451 yards, 9 TDs, 6 INTs, 58.9 completion percentage

Rushing: Jordan Brunson, 724 yards on 155 carries, 4 TDs

Receiving: Kamryn Perry, 966 yards on 42 catches, 6 TDs

Last game

Fresno State defeated San Jose State 41-14 on Saturday, Nov. 29. Warner passed for 138 yards on 15-of-20 attempts (75.0%) with one touchdown and one interception. He also carried the ball six times for 21 yards. Elijah Gilliam had 92 rushing yards on nine carries and two touchdowns. Freeman put up 76 yards on six catches with one touchdown.

Miami (OH) was beaten by Western Michigan 23-13 on Saturday, Dec. 6. Henry Hesson led Miami (OH) with 107 yards on 7-of-20 passing (35.0%) for one touchdown and no interceptions. Brunson had 59 rushing yards on 14 carries and one touchdown. Perry had seven receptions for 101 yards.

