Brown’s 21 points help Sooners past Kansas City 89-67

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Xzayvier Brown scored 21 points as the Sooners rolled past Kansas City 89-67 on Tuesday, opening a four-game homestand with a convincing win.

Derrion Reid added 15 points and Mohamed Wague finished with 11 as Oklahoma (8-3) remained unbeaten at home. Nijel Pack chipped in 15 points and four assists, and the Sooners had five players in double figures while shooting 50% from the field.

Oklahoma set the tone early, building a 54-27 halftime lead behind efficient offense and defensive pressure that forced Kansas City into 16 turnovers. The Sooners also controlled the glass, outrebounding the Roos 42-34 and limiting second-chance opportunities.

Kansas City was paced by Karmello Branch, who scored 23 points and connected on six 3-pointers. Jayson Petty added 12 points and Jerome Palm grabbed 10 rebounds, but the Roos struggled to sustain offense outside of Branch and shot 40% on the night.

The Roos were more competitive after the break, scoring 40 second-half points and briefly trimming the deficit with perimeter shooting. Oklahoma responded with interior scoring and timely stops, never allowing the margin to dip below 20 again.

Tae Davis finished with eight points and seven rebounds while Oklahoma finished with 21 assists on 35 made field goals.

Kansas City fell to 2-10 and remains winless on the road this year.

Up Next

Oklahoma faces Stetson on Dec. 22.

Kansas City heads to Oklahoma State on Dec. 18.

