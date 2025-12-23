Skip to main content
UCF Knights and the Florida Atlantic Owls square off in Orlando, Florida

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Florida Atlantic Owls (8-4) vs. UCF Knights (10-1)

Orlando, Florida; Tuesday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Knights -8.5; over/under is 160.5

BOTTOM LINE: Florida Atlantic and UCF square off in Orlando, Florida.

The Knights are 10-1 in non-conference play. UCF is 8-1 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Owls are 8-4 in non-conference play. Florida Atlantic is fourth in the AAC with 36.1 rebounds per game led by Devin Vanterpool averaging 7.2.

UCF averages 9.2 made 3-pointers per game, 1.3 more made shots than the 7.9 per game Florida Atlantic allows. Florida Atlantic averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than UCF allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Burks is averaging 13.7 points for the Knights. Carmelo Pacheco is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Vanterpool averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, scoring 16.7 points while shooting 34.8% from beyond the arc. Kanaan Carlyle is shooting 40.2% and averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 9-1, averaging 89.3 points, 37.1 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points per game.

Owls: 6-4, averaging 82.1 points, 36.0 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.2 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

