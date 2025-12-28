Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
44.8 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

No. 23 North Texas beats San Diego State 49-47 in high-scoring New Mexico Bowl

Sponsored by:
By AP News

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Caleb Hawkins ran for two touchdowns and caught a scoring pass, Ashton Gray added a pair of rushing touchdowns and Cameron Dormer had two scoring catches as No. 23 North Texas beat San Diego State 49-47 in the New Mexico Bowl on Saturday night.

Hawkins carried 30 times and gained 197 yards, scoring on runs of 9 and and 3 yards, along with a 23-yard TD reception. Gray ran for 152 yards on 16 rushes. Dormer had six receptions for 66 yards, including TD catches of 1 and 31 yards.

North Texas (12-2) quarterback Drew Mestemaker was 27 of 47 passing for 250 yards and three TDs.

San Diego State (9-4) stayed close thanks to the rushing of backup quarterback Bert Emanuel Jr., who ran for 170 yards and two scores, including a 72-yarder, before injuring his wrist and leaving the game with 6:07 remaining in the second quarter.

Although his backup, Kyle Crum, did complete his first pass for a 3-yard touchdown to make it 28-20, he was not the same rushing threat as Emanuel and he had trouble moving the Aztecs through the air.

The third quarter was telling as the Mean Green scored twice on a Hawkins run and a Dormer catch while SDSU managed just 11 total yards. North Texas led 42-20 entering the fourth quarter.

Crum, who finished with 169 passing yards, did score two rushing TDs in the fourth quarter.

And, Nathan Acevedo returned a Mean Green punt 63 yards for a touchdown to cut the lead to 42-34. He later added a 65-yard kickoff return.

But a 75-yard drive, capped by a Dormer’s 31-yard scoring catch, made it 49-34.

San Diego State scored twice, including with one second left, to make the final two-point margin.

The takeaways

North Texas: In what could be his last appearance with the Mean Green, former walk-on Mestemaker did not make a strong case for a big NIL payday after recently entering the transfer portal.

San Diego State: Hawkins, a freshman, finished the season with 25 touchdowns and 1,434 yards.

Up next

North Texas: The first order of business will be finding a permanent head coach to lead the Mean Green at Indiana, which ended the regular season ranked No. 1.

San Diego State: The Aztecs will open their move to the revamped Pac-12 at home against Portland State.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

By GLEN ROSALES
Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.