Collins and the Fresno State Bulldogs host conference foe Utah State

Utah State Aggies (10-1, 1-0 MWC) at Fresno State Bulldogs (6-6, 0-1 MWC)

Fresno, California; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mason Falslev and Utah State visit Zaon Collins and Fresno State in MWC play.

The Bulldogs have gone 5-3 at home. Fresno State is eighth in the MWC with 14.3 assists per game led by Collins averaging 5.3.

The Aggies have gone 1-0 against MWC opponents. Utah State averages 85.9 points and has outscored opponents by 19.2 points per game.

Fresno State’s average of 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Utah State gives up. Utah State averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 more made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Fresno State gives up.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jake Heidbreder is averaging 18.3 points for the Bulldogs. Collins is averaging 15 points, 5.5 assists and 2.4 steals over the last 10 games.

Michael Collins Jr. is shooting 50.0% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, while averaging 20.1 points. Falslev is averaging 16.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and three steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 75.9 points, 30.8 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 7.8 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points per game.

Aggies: 9-1, averaging 83.5 points, 31.6 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 10.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 51.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.

By The Associated Press