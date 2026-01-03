CSU Northridge hosts UCSB following Mahaney’s 23-point showing

UCSB Gauchos (9-5, 2-1 Big West) at CSU Northridge Matadors (8-7, 1-2 Big West)

Northridge, California; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gauchos -1.5; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: UCSB plays CSU Northridge after Aidan Mahaney scored 23 points in UCSB’s 95-84 loss to the CSU Fullerton Titans.

The Matadors have gone 6-0 at home. CSU Northridge has a 4-5 record against opponents above .500.

The Gauchos have gone 2-1 against Big West opponents. UCSB ranks seventh in the Big West with 23.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Zion Sensley averaging 5.6.

CSU Northridge’s average of 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 more made shots on average than the 7.3 per game UCSB allows. UCSB averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 10.0 per game CSU Northridge allows.

The Matadors and Gauchos face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Larry Hughes Jr. is scoring 18.8 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Matadors. Josiah Davis is averaging 13.7 points and 3.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Mahaney is shooting 43.0% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Gauchos, while averaging 15.5 points. Sensley is averaging 10.9 points and 7.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Matadors: 5-5, averaging 79.7 points, 35.0 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points per game.

Gauchos: 6-4, averaging 76.7 points, 31.7 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.

