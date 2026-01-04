Williams and Missouri State host New Mexico State

New Mexico State Aggies (8-4, 1-1 CUSA) at Missouri State Bears (8-5, 2-0 CUSA)

Springfield, Missouri; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -1.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri State hosts New Mexico State after Kobi Williams scored 20 points in Missouri State’s 79-55 win against the UTEP Miners.

The Bears are 7-2 on their home court. Missouri State is 1-1 in one-possession games.

The Aggies are 1-1 in CUSA play. New Mexico State scores 77.3 points and has outscored opponents by 9.8 points per game.

Missouri State averages 73.8 points, 6.3 more per game than the 67.5 New Mexico State allows. New Mexico State has shot at a 44.7% clip from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points greater than the 42.4% shooting opponents of Missouri State have averaged.

The Bears and Aggies square off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Williams averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, scoring 12.7 points while shooting 34.2% from beyond the arc. Keith Palek III is averaging 17.3 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists over the last 10 games.

Jemel Jones is scoring 15.0 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Aggies. Anthony Wrzeszcz is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 6-4, averaging 68.0 points, 28.9 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.

Aggies: 6-4, averaging 77.0 points, 34.7 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press