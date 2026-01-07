Cal Poly visits CSU Northridge following Hughes’ 23-point showing

Cal Poly Mustangs (6-10, 2-2 Big West) at CSU Northridge Matadors (9-7, 2-2 Big West)

Northridge, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Northridge faces Cal Poly after Larry Hughes Jr. scored 23 points in CSU Northridge’s 74-65 victory over the UCSB Gauchos.

The Matadors are 7-0 on their home court. CSU Northridge is sixth in the Big West scoring 80.1 points while shooting 44.3% from the field.

The Mustangs are 2-2 against conference opponents. Cal Poly averages 15.5 turnovers per game and is 2-0 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

CSU Northridge is shooting 44.3% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points lower than the 45.0% Cal Poly allows to opponents. Cal Poly averages 80.7 points per game, 2.5 more than the 78.2 CSU Northridge allows to opponents.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hughes is scoring 19.1 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Matadors. Davius Loury is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Hamad Mousa is averaging 20.9 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Mustangs. Peter Bandelj is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Matadors: 6-4, averaging 80.7 points, 34.9 rebounds, 17.9 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points per game.

Mustangs: 3-7, averaging 80.0 points, 35.3 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press