Charleston (SC) hosts Evans and Drexel

Drexel Dragons (8-6, 1-2 CAA) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (12-3, 4-0 CAA)

Charleston, South Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Drexel plays Charleston (SC) after Deja Evans scored 20 points in Drexel’s 67-38 victory over the Hofstra Pride.

The Cougars are 5-0 on their home court. Charleston (SC) is the CAA leader with 14.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Grace Ezebilo averaging 4.1.

The Dragons have gone 1-2 against CAA opponents. Drexel leads the CAA with 15.7 assists. Grace O’Neill leads the Dragons with 4.6.

Charleston (SC) makes 42.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.0 percentage points higher than Drexel has allowed to its opponents (39.2%). Drexel averages 5.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Charleston (SC) allows.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taryn Barbot is shooting 41.3% and averaging 19.5 points for the Cougars. Taylor Barbot is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games.

Amaris Baker is shooting 34.5% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Dragons, while averaging 19.9 points. Evans is shooting 49.4% and averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 7-3, averaging 73.5 points, 36.6 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 11.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.3 points per game.

Dragons: 4-6, averaging 61.7 points, 32.0 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 6.0 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press