Army hosts South Florida in AAC play

South Florida (1-0) at Army (1-0), Sept. 12 at 12 p.m. EDT.

Opening Line: Army by 3.5. Against the spread: Army 1-0, South Florida 0-1.

How to watch: CBS Sports Network

Key stats

Army Offense

Overall: 648 yards per game (6th in FBS)

Passing: 79 yards per game (131st)

Rushing: 569 yards per game (1st)

Scoring: 59 points per game (13th)

Army Defense

Overall: 165 yards per game (20th in FBS)

Passing: 98 yards per game (19th)

Rushing: 67 yards per game (36th)

Scoring: 3 points per game (10th)

South Florida Offense

Overall: 208 yards per game (127th in FBS)

Passing: 100 yards per game (126th)

Rushing: 108 yards per game (108th)

Scoring: 19 points per game (101st)

South Florida Defense

Overall: 381 yards per game (92nd in FBS)

Passing: 301 yards per game (116th)

Rushing: 80 yards per game (45th)

Scoring: 9 points per game (35th)

South Florida is 87th in third down percentage, converting 38.5% of the time. Army ranks 23rd on defense, allowing its opponents at convert at 21.4%.

Army is 62nd in the FBS with an even turnover margin, compared to South Florida’s 6th-ranked +3 margin.

Both teams avoid getting penalized. Army ranks 13th in the FBS averaging 25 penalty yards per game, and South Florida ranks 18th with a 30-yard average.

Army is 59th in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 100% of trips. South Florida’s red zone offense ranks 1st, scoring on 100% of red zone opportunities.

Team leaders

Army

Passing: Cale Hellums, 59 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs, 44.4 completion percentage

Rushing: Zach Mundell, 105 yards on 4 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Samari Howard, 52 yards on 3 catches, 0 TDs

South Florida

Passing: Michael Van Buren Jr., 100 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs, 61.1 completion percentage

Rushing: Jason Collins, 59 yards on 17 carries, 0 TDs

Receiving: Arhmad Branch, 47 yards on 5 catches, 0 TDs

Last game

Army won 59-3 over Bryant on Sept. 5. Hellums led Army with 59 yards on 4-of-9 passing (44.4%) for no touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball seven times for 87 yards and two rushing touchdowns. Mundell had 105 rushing yards on four carries and two touchdowns. Howard put up 52 yards on three catches.

South Florida beat Florida International 19-9 on Sept. 5. Van Buren threw for 100 yards on 11-of-18 attempts (61.1%) with no touchdowns and no interceptions. Collins carried the ball 17 times for 59 yards. Branch recorded 47 yards on five catches.

Next game

Army plays at Temple on Sept. 25. South Florida hosts Delaware State on Sept. 19.

By The Associated Press