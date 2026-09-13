ACC matchup features Pittsburgh against Syracuse

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Syracuse (1-1) at Pittsburgh (2-0), Sept. 17 at 7:30 p.m. EDT.

Opening Line: Pittsburgh by 9.5. Against the spread: Pittsburgh 1-1, Syracuse 1-1.

How to watch: ESPN

Key stats

Pittsburgh Offense

Overall: 480.5 yards per game (31st in FBS)

Passing: 346.0 yards per game (6th)

Rushing: 134.5 yards per game (101st)

Scoring: 35.5 points per game (53rd)

Pittsburgh Defense

Overall: 247.5 yards per game (26th in FBS)

Passing: 224.0 yards per game (93rd)

Rushing: 23.5 yards per game (3rd)

Scoring: 10.5 points per game (17th)

Syracuse Offense

Overall: 475.0 yards per game (33rd in FBS)

Passing: 296.5 yards per game (28th)

Rushing: 178.5 yards per game (64th)

Scoring: 42.0 points per game (30th)

Syracuse Defense

Overall: 204.0 yards per game (12th in FBS)

Passing: 140.5 yards per game (23rd)

Rushing: 63.5 yards per game (12th)

Scoring: 12.0 points per game (22nd)

Syracuse is 138th in the FBS averaging 128.5 penalty yards per game, compared to Pittsburgh’s 52nd-ranked 51.0 per-game average.

Both teams rank high in time of possession. Pittsburgh is 13th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 35:04, while Syracuse’s 22nd-ranked average is 33:52.

Team leaders

Pittsburgh

Passing: Mason Heintschel, 665 yards, 7 TDs, 0 INTs, 70.0 completion percentage

Rushing: Damon Ferguson Jr., 81 yards on 26 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Cataurus Hicks, 178 yards on 8 catches, 1 TD

Syracuse

Passing: Steve Angeli, 569 yards, 4 TDs, 3 INTs, 56.4 completion percentage

Rushing: Tylik Hill, 147 yards on 18 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Umari Hatcher, 224 yards on 14 catches, 2 TDs

Last game

Pittsburgh won 12-7 over UCF on Sept. 12. Heintschel passed for 212 yards on 18-of-29 attempts (62.1%) with no touchdowns and no interceptions. Ferguson carried the ball 20 times for 59 yards and scored one touchdown, adding three receptions for 27 yards. Hicks had three receptions for 64 yards.

Syracuse fell to Cal 21-18 on Sept. 12. Angeli threw for 306 yards on 24-of-49 attempts (49.0%) with one touchdown and three interceptions. Hill carried the ball two times for 56 yards. Justus Ross-Simmons had five receptions for 82 yards.

Next game

Pittsburgh hosts Bucknell on Sept. 26. Syracuse plays at UConn on Oct. 3.

By The Associated Press