Appalachian State squares off against Charlotte

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Charlotte (0-2) at Appalachian State (2-0), Sept. 19 at 6 p.m. EDT.

Opening Line: Appalachian State by 19.5. Against the spread: Appalachian State 2-0, Charlotte 1-1.

How to watch: ESPN+

Key stats

Appalachian State Offense

Overall: 521.5 yards per game (18th in FBS)

Passing: 307.5 yards per game (25th)

Rushing: 214.0 yards per game (35th)

Scoring: 41.0 points per game (36th)

Appalachian State Defense

Overall: 333.5 yards per game (78th in FBS)

Passing: 214.0 yards per game (82nd)

Rushing: 119.5 yards per game (72nd)

Scoring: 13.5 points per game (35th)

Charlotte Offense

Overall: 430.0 yards per game (54th in FBS)

Passing: 250.5 yards per game (56th)

Rushing: 179.5 yards per game (62nd)

Scoring: 25.0 points per game (93rd)

Charlotte Defense

Overall: 410.0 yards per game (115th in FBS)

Passing: 212.5 yards per game (79th)

Rushing: 197.5 yards per game (121st)

Scoring: 42.0 points per game (134th)

Charlotte ranks 123rd in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert on 47.4% of third downs.

Charlotte ranks 108th in the FBS with a -2 turnover margin, compared to Appalachian State’s 15th-ranked +3 margin.

Charlotte ranks 22nd in the FBS averaging 37.0 penalty yards per game.

Both teams rank high in time of possession. Appalachian State is 17th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 34:38, while Charlotte’s 23rd-ranked average is 33:44.

Team leaders

Appalachian State

Passing: Malachi Singleton, 558 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs, 80.8 completion percentage

Rushing: Jaquari Lewis, 142 yards on 28 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Sam Pickett III, 162 yards on 9 catches, 2 TDs

Charlotte

Passing: Cole Gonzales, 450 yards, 3 TDs, 3 INTs, 67.7 completion percentage

Rushing: Khamani Alexander, 150 yards on 20 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Jaylen Hampton, 142 yards on 11 catches, 2 TDs

Last game

Appalachian State beat East Carolina 27-24 on Sept. 12. Singleton led Appalachian State with 267 yards on 20-of-28 passing (71.4%) for no touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 11 times for 8 yards and one rushing touchdown. Lewis had 73 rushing yards on 17 carries and one touchdown. Pickett had four receptions for 86 yards.

Charlotte fell 41-9 to Ole Miss on Sept. 12. Gonzales passed for 128 yards on 14-of-21 attempts (66.7%) with no touchdowns and one interception. Chance Williams carried the ball nine times for 74 yards, adding one reception for six yards. Derrick Eley had two receptions for 56 yards.

Next game

Appalachian State plays at NC State on Sept. 26. Charlotte hosts Louisiana on Sept. 26.

By The Associated Press