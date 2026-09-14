Big Ten matchup features UCLA taking on Purdue

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Purdue (1-1) at UCLA (2-0), Sept. 19 at 11 p.m. EDT.

Opening Line: UCLA by 14. Against the spread: UCLA 2-0, Purdue 1-1.

How to watch: BTN

Key stats

UCLA Offense

Overall: 413.0 yards per game (69th in FBS)

Passing: 167.5 yards per game (114th)

Rushing: 245.5 yards per game (22nd)

Scoring: 36.5 points per game (46th)

UCLA Defense

Overall: 299.5 yards per game (57th in FBS)

Passing: 168.0 yards per game (45th)

Rushing: 131.5 yards per game (84th)

Scoring: 17.0 points per game (51st)

Purdue Offense

Overall: 489.0 yards per game (28th in FBS)

Passing: 337.5 yards per game (12th)

Rushing: 151.5 yards per game (83rd)

Scoring: 40.0 points per game (39th)

Purdue Defense

Overall: 347.5 yards per game (83rd in FBS)

Passing: 221.5 yards per game (90th)

Rushing: 126.0 yards per game (77th)

Scoring: 28.5 points per game (111th)

UCLA ranks 89th in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 39.4% of the time. Purdue ranks 32nd on offense, converting on 50.0% of third downs.

UCLA is 24th in the FBS with a +2 turnover margin.

UCLA is 134th in the FBS with 90.0 penalty yards per game.

UCLA is 87th in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 100.0% of trips. Purdue’s red zone offense ranks 1st, scoring on 100.0% of red zone opportunities.

UCLA ranks 76th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 30:03, compared to Purdue’s 15th-ranked average of 34:47.

Team leaders

UCLA

Passing: Nico Iamaleava, 335 yards, 0 TDs, 2 INTs, 63.6 completion percentage

Rushing: Wayne Knight, 168 yards on 21 carries, 6 TDs

Receiving: Brian Rowe Jr., 91 yards on 8 catches, 0 TDs

Purdue

Passing: Ryan Browne, 646 yards, 4 TDs, 0 INTs, 77.5 completion percentage

Rushing: Fame Ijeboi, 201 yards on 38 carries, 4 TDs

Receiving: Asaad Waseem, 172 yards on 12 catches, 1 TD

Last game

UCLA beat San Diego State 28-10 on Sept. 12. Iamaleava led UCLA with 151 yards on 14-of-22 passing (63.6%) for no touchdowns and one interception. He also carried the ball 13 times for 57 yards. Knight carried the ball 13 times for 97 yards and scored three touchdowns. Semaj Morgan recorded 73 yards on six catches.

Purdue was beaten by Wake Forest 38-36 on Sept. 12. Browne led Purdue with 329 yards on 32-of-42 passing (76.2%) for one touchdown and no interceptions. Ijeboi had 114 rushing yards on 27 carries and three touchdowns, adding six receptions for 42 yards. Chauncey Magwood recorded 77 yards on five catches.

Next game

UCLA plays at Maryland on Sept. 26. Purdue hosts No. 3 Notre Dame on Sept. 26.

By The Associated Press