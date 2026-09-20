Temple hosts Army in AAC matchup

Army (1-1) at Temple (1-2), Sept. 25 at 4 p.m. EDT.

Opening Line: Army by 3. Against the spread: Army 1-1, Temple 3-0.

How to watch: ESPN

Key stats

Army Offense

Overall: 497.5 yards per game (20th in FBS)

Passing: 103.5 yards per game (134th)

Rushing: 394.0 yards per game (1st)

Scoring: 41.5 points per game (25th)

Army Defense

Overall: 267.0 yards per game (25th in FBS)

Passing: 168.5 yards per game (34th)

Rushing: 98.5 yards per game (34th)

Scoring: 15.5 points per game (28th)

Temple Offense

Overall: 359.0 yards per game (100th in FBS)

Passing: 137.7 yards per game (130th)

Rushing: 221.3 yards per game (30th)

Scoring: 31.7 points per game (70th)

Temple Defense

Overall: 414.7 yards per game (113th in FBS)

Passing: 297.3 yards per game (133rd)

Rushing: 117.3 yards per game (60th)

Scoring: 30.0 points per game (114th)

Temple ranks 132nd in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 51.3% of the time. Army ranks 24th on offense, converting on 50.0% of third downs.

Both teams avoid getting penalized. Army is 11th in the FBS averaging 35.0 penalty yards per game, and Temple ranks 19th with a 38.3-yard average.

Army is 109th in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 100.0% of trips. Temple’s red zone offense ranks 1st, scoring on 100.0% of red zone opportunities.

Army is 9th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 34:22.

Team leaders

Army

Passing: Cale Hellums, 150 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs, 68.4 completion percentage

Rushing: Zach Mundell, 150 yards on 7 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Samari Howard, 62 yards on 5 catches, 0 TDs

Temple

Passing: Ajani Sheppard, 297 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs, 52.6 completion percentage

Rushing: Keveun Mason, 283 yards on 49 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Colin Chase, 120 yards on 6 catches, 1 TD

Last game

Army was beaten by South Florida 28-24 on Sept. 12. Hellums led Army with 91 yards on 9-of-10 passing (90.0%) for two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 18 times for 55 yards. Godspower Nwawuihe carried the ball 20 times for 94 yards and scored one touchdown, adding one reception for four yards and one touchdown. Mundell had three receptions for 47 yards and one touchdown.

Temple fell to Toledo 49-48 on Sept. 19. Sheppard led Temple with 164 yards on 12-of-22 passing (54.5%) for three touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 15 times for 66 yards and one rushing touchdown. Samuel Brown V carried the ball 15 times for 109 yards and scored two touchdowns, adding three receptions for 27 yards and one touchdown. Chase had three receptions for 77 yards and one touchdown.

Next game

Army plays at Louisiana Tech on Oct. 3. Temple plays at South Florida on Oct. 3.

By The Associated Press