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Atkinson throws 3 TD passes in Oregon State’s 33-7 win over UTEP

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By AP News

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Braden Atkinson threw three touchdown passes and AJ Newberry ran for 111 yards and a score to help Oregon State beat UTEP 33-7 on Saturday night.

Atkinson completed 24 of 34 passes for 301 yards. Jesse Legree had six receptions for 109 yards receiving and two scores for Oregon State (2-2).

Newberry’s 12-yard touchdown run capped a 75-yard opening drive for Oregon State. Atkinson tossed a 14-yard touchdown pass to Legree between 37- and 35-yard field goals from Caleb Ojeda, and the Beavers led 20-0 at halftime.

Atkinson connected with Legree for a 19-yard touchdown midway through the third quarter. Atkinson added a 18-yard TD pass to Jameson Powell on the first play of the fourth.

EJ Colson Jr. threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to Carver Cheeks to pull UTEP (1-3) to 20-7 with 10:08 to play in the third quarter. Colson was 16-of-23 passing for 119 yards.

It was the first meeting between the teams.

Up next

Oregon State: At Colorado State on Saturday.

UTEP: At New Mexico on Saturday.

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