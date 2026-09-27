Washington State hosts Fresno State in Pac-12 action

Fresno State (3-1) at Washington State (1-3), Oct. 3 at 9:30 p.m. EDT.

Opening Line: Washington State by 1.5. Against the spread: Washington State 3-1, Fresno State 3-1.

How to watch: USA

Key stats

Washington State Offense

Overall: 315.0 yards per game (127th in FBS)

Passing: 161.0 yards per game (123rd)

Rushing: 154.0 yards per game (82nd)

Scoring: 22.3 points per game (108th)

Washington State Defense

Overall: 379.0 yards per game (101st in FBS)

Passing: 208.0 yards per game (71st)

Rushing: 171.0 yards per game (111th)

Scoring: 24.8 points per game (84th)

Fresno State Offense

Overall: 367.8 yards per game (92nd in FBS)

Passing: 205.5 yards per game (96th)

Rushing: 162.3 yards per game (68th)

Scoring: 28.3 points per game (82nd)

Fresno State Defense

Overall: 403.0 yards per game (114th in FBS)

Passing: 231.3 yards per game (98th)

Rushing: 171.8 yards per game (112th)

Scoring: 19.0 points per game (40th)

Washington State ranks 130th in third down percentage, converting 28.9% of the time. Fresno State ranks 71st on defense, allowing its opponents to convert at 36.7%.

Washington State ranks 120th in the FBS with a -4 turnover margin, compared to Fresno State’s 5th-ranked +7 margin.

Washington State ranks 68th in the FBS averaging 56.8 penalty yards per game, compared to Fresno State’s 6th-ranked 32.5 per-game average.

Washington State ranks 128th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 70.0% of trips. Fresno State’s red zone defense ranks 42nd at 77.8%.

Washington State ranks 119th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 27:40.

Team leaders

Washington State

Passing: Caden Pinnick, 644 yards, 3 TDs, 4 INTs, 61.1 completion percentage

Rushing: Kirby Vorhees, 210 yards on 36 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Daniel Blood, 161 yards on 15 catches, 0 TDs

Fresno State

Passing: Jayden Mandal, 789 yards, 6 TDs, 1 INT, 64.4 completion percentage

Rushing: Rayshon Luke, 240 yards on 36 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Josiah Freeman, 261 yards on 18 catches, 2 TDs

Last game

Washington State lost 34-24 to Arizona on Sept. 26. Pinnick led Washington State with 241 yards on 24-of-41 passing (58.5%) for one touchdown and one interception. He also carried the ball 13 times for 35 yards and one rushing touchdown. Vorhees carried the ball nine times for 39 yards, adding three receptions for 17 yards. Branden Ganashamoorthy had four receptions for 67 yards and one touchdown.

Fresno State defeated Rice 38-24 on Sept. 26. Mandal led Fresno State with 210 yards on 22-of-34 passing (64.7%) for three touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball five times for 57 yards. Luke carried the ball 11 times for 167 yards and scored one touchdown, adding three receptions for 10 yards. Freeman recorded 66 yards on six catches with one touchdown.

Next game

Washington State plays at Utah State on Oct. 9. Fresno State hosts No. 22 Boise State on Oct. 10.

By The Associated Press