Modrzewski throws for 3 TDs, runs for 1 score, South Dakota beats Murray State 48-20

MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — Austyn Modrzewski threw three touchdown passes and added a rushing touchdown Saturday to help South Dakota beat Murray State 48-20.

South Dakota (6-2, 3-1 Missouri Valley Football Conference), ranked No. 9 in the Stats Perform Top 25, has won three straight following back-to-back road losses to Boise State and Youngstown State.

Modrzewski was 17-of-27 passing for 153 yards with an interception. Brayden White had seven receptions for 78 yards and two touchdowns for the Coyotes. Reid Watkins and Courtney Rivers added fourth-quarter rushing touchdowns.

Baxter Wright threw two touchdown passes and led Murray State (1-6, 0-3) with 59 yards rushing on eight carries. The Racers have lost four in a row.

After a botched punt gave the Coyotes a first-and-goal from the 4, Tennel Bryant scored a 5-yard rushing touchdown that made it 21-14 less than 2 minutes into the third quarter and South Dakota led the rest of the way.

Up next

South Dakota: Hosts North Dakota next Saturday.

Murray State: Plays next Saturday at South Dakota State.

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