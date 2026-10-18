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Teu’s 2 TDs help San Jose State subdue UTEP in 24-11 win

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By AP News

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Viliami Teu ran for 156 yards and two touchdowns and San Jose State beat UTEP 24-11 on Saturday night.

Daniel Rolovich threw for 193 yards and a touchdown. Carson Clark had 104 yards receiving on five catches and a touchdown for the Spartans (4-3, 2-1 Mountain West).

Rolovich threw an 11-yard touchdown to Clark to end a nine-play, 80-yard drive that lasted 4:13 for a 7-0 lead with 7:59 left in the first quarter.

To start the third, Teu ran it in from the 2 to end a five-play, 75-yard drive that made it 14-0. Teu broke it open almost eight minutes later with a 67-yard scoring dash that made it 21-0.

The Miners’ (0-6, 1-3) lone touchdown occurred when Nik Henry ran it in from the 8 with 10:52 left in the fourth. Jaden Smith completed the two-point conversion with a pass to Cash Cheeks for the final margin.

Raymond Moore III threw for 195 yards for UTEP.

Up next

San Jose State: Stays on the road to face Nevada on Saturday.

UTEP: Travels to North Dakota State on Oct. 31 after a bye week.

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