Oklahoma State hosts Colorado in Big 12 play

Colorado (2-4) at Oklahoma State (4-2), Oct. 24 at 7 p.m. EDT.

Opening Line: Oklahoma State by 13.5. Against the spread: Oklahoma State 5-1, Colorado 2-4.

How to watch: Fox Sports 1

Key stats

Oklahoma State Offense

Overall: 517.7 yards per game (5th in FBS)

Passing: 329.5 yards per game (4th)

Rushing: 188.2 yards per game (40th)

Scoring: 37.2 points per game (22nd)

Oklahoma State Defense

Overall: 358.2 yards per game (73rd in FBS)

Passing: 207.0 yards per game (66th)

Rushing: 151.2 yards per game (87th)

Scoring: 23.7 points per game (70th)

Colorado Offense

Overall: 394.2 yards per game (66th in FBS)

Passing: 253.8 yards per game (46th)

Rushing: 140.3 yards per game (96th)

Scoring: 19.5 points per game (123rd)

Colorado Defense

Overall: 357.3 yards per game (71st in FBS)

Passing: 226.0 yards per game (93rd)

Rushing: 131.3 yards per game (54th)

Scoring: 25.7 points per game (88th)

Oklahoma State is 112th in third down percentage, converting 34.3% of the time. Colorado ranks 88th on defense, holding its opponents to 39.3%.

Both teams have poor turnover margins. Oklahoma State ranks 113th in the FBS at -4, and Colorado ranks 126th at -6.

Colorado is 136th in the FBS averaging 84.3 penalty yards per game, compared to Oklahoma State’s 45th-ranked 52.2 per-game average.

Colorado is 130th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 70.6% of trips. Oklahoma State’s red zone defense ranks 17th at 72.2%.

Team leaders

Oklahoma State

Passing: Drew Mestemaker, 1,940 yards, 16 TDs, 6 INTs, 67.0 completion percentage

Rushing: Caleb Hawkins, 592 yards on 123 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Wyatt Young, 561 yards on 32 catches, 5 TDs

Colorado

Passing: Julian Lewis, 733 yards, 6 TDs, 2 INTs, 64.2 completion percentage

Rushing: Jaquail Smith, 259 yards on 51 carries, 0 TDs

Receiving: Joseph Williams, 508 yards on 37 catches, 5 TDs

Last game

Oklahoma State lost 35-32 to Houston on Oct. 17. Mestemaker led Oklahoma State with 365 yards on 22-of-34 passing (64.7%) for three touchdowns and one interception. He also carried the ball six times for 34 yards. Hawkins had 68 rushing yards on 17 carries, adding seven receptions for 125 yards and one touchdown. Young put up 99 yards on five catches with one touchdown.

Colorado fell 27-24 to Utah on Oct. 17. Isaac Wilson led Colorado with 256 yards on 18-of-30 passing (60.0%) for two touchdowns and two interceptions. He also carried the ball seven times for 41 yards. Smith had 73 rushing yards on 13 carries, adding one reception for 68 yards and one touchdown. DeAndre Moore Jr. had five receptions for 70 yards and one touchdown.

Next game

Oklahoma State plays at Iowa State on Oct. 31. Colorado hosts Kansas State on Oct. 31.

By The Associated Press