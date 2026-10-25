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Luke Duncan and Marshaun Brown each have 2 total TDs, Nevada beats San Jose State 28-13

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By AP News

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Luke Duncan threw two touchdown passes, Marshaun Brown added a TD reception and a 32-yard scoring pass to Herschel Turner Jr., and Nevada beat San Jose State 28-13 on Saturday.

Nevada (3-4, 2-2 Mountain West Conference) won for just the second time since a 49-14 home win over Western Kentucky in the season opener.

Dominic Kelley had 82 yards rushing and a touchdown on 24 carries for the Wolf Pack. Duncan finished 18-of-29 passing for 178 yards with no interceptions.

Viliami Teu had an 11-yard rushing touchdown with 7:16 left in the game for San Jose State (4-4, 2-2). Trajan Sinatra kicked field goals of 38 yards just before halftime and 41 yards with 3:24 left in the fourth quarter.

Duncan, on third-and-goal, hit Marshaun Brown for a 4-yard touchdown that opened the scoring with 4:48 left in the first quarter and Nevada led the rest of the way. The Wolf Pack converted five third downs on the 16-play, 64-yard drive.

At the end of the third quarter, the Spartans had 70 total yards, three first downs and were 0 for 10 on third-down conversions.

With 4:26 left in the third quarter, Duncan threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Trace Estes that capped a nine-play, 84-yard drive and made it 14-3.

After San Jose State’s fourth-quarter touchdown, Ky Woods returned the kickoff 90 yards and on the next play Kelley scored on a 4-yard rushing TD that made it 28-10 with 6:58 remaining in the game.

Up next

San Jose State hosts New Mexico next Saturday.

Nevada visits No. 9 UCLA next Saturday.

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