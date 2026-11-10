New Mexico hosts Little Rock following Hall’s 23-point game

Little Rock Trojans (0-2) at New Mexico Lobos (2-0)

Albuquerque, New Mexico; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

LINE: Lobos -22.5; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico hosts Little Rock after Jake Hall scored 23 points in New Mexico’s 94-65 win against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks.

New Mexico finished 26-11 overall a season ago while going 17-3 at home. The Lobos gave up 70.9 points per game while committing 17.3 fouls last season.

Little Rock finished 12-20 overall last season while going 5-13 on the road. The Trojans averaged 7.9 steals, 4.4 blocks and 12.0 turnovers per game last season.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press