Incarnate Word faces UC Davis on 3-game slide

Incarnate Word Cardinals (0-3) at UC Davis Aggies (1-1)

Davis, California; Wednesday, 2:11 p.m. EST

LINE: Aggies -11.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Incarnate Word is looking to break its three-game skid with a win over UC Davis.

UC Davis finished 19-14 overall last season while going 12-4 at home. The Aggies averaged 77.6 points per game while shooting 44.6% from the field and 34.8% from behind the arc last season.

Incarnate Word finished 12-19 overall a season ago while going 2-12 on the road. The Cardinals averaged 11.7 assists per game on 26.0 made field goals last season.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press