No. 6 Indiana is hoping another stingy defense can slow down No. 15 USC’s high-scoring offense

Indiana coach Curt Cignetti always invests heavily in a strong defense.

It paid off before he took the Hoosiers job, during his first two seasons in Bloomington, and it’s proved to be even more valuable more this year with Indiana’s offense bogged down as starting quarterback Josh Hoover battles a right arm injury.

They’ll need to deliver again Saturday, too, when No. 6 Indiana hosts No. 15 USC in what amounts to an elimination game to make the final Big Ten championship. The Hoosiers (8-1, 5-1 Big Ten, No. 9 CFP) insist they’re up for the challenge.

“As long as there’s still time on the clock, we’re still in it,” seventh-year defensive back Preston Zachman said. “We’re going to keep swinging. We’re going to keep fighting, and we’re going to keep fighting and swinging and see what happens at the end.”

That’s exactly why Indiana still is in the playoff chase despite failing to score more than 23 points in four straight games. And while the names and faces have changed throughout Cignetti’s tenure, the constant has been a virtually impenetrable defense.

In 2024, Indiana finished sixth in the Football Bowl Subdivision in scoring defense (15.6 points). Last year, the Hoosiers were second (11.7). This year, the unit is fourth (12.44).

It’s not just the points.

Indiana ranks fourth in run defense (75.6 yards), fifth in total defense (259.2) and sacks per game (3.56), 19th in third-down conversion percentage allowed (31.6%) and 24th in pass defense (183.7 yards). Opponents have only seven TDs through nine games, too.

But the one missing element has been takeaways. Indiana has only nine, and that’s something they’d like to change during these final three regular-season games and what they hope lurks beyond them.

Southern California coach Lincoln Riley knows just how tough it will be even with an extra week to prepare.

“They’ve had a really strong year defensively,” Riley said. “I think they’re led by their defensive front. It’s a very deep, very talented front. Probably in terms of the number of quality bodies they put out there, it’s probably one of the deepest groups we’ve played all year. They create a lot of havoc, and they do a nice job in coverage.”

It starts with Tobi Osunsanmi, who is having a career season. In four years at Kansas State, the 6-foot-2, 250-pound defensive end had 49 tackles and 8 1/2 sacks. This year, he leads Indiana’s front four with 34 tackles while ranking third nationally with 10 sacks and has recorded at least one in eight straight games.

Osunsanmi has made such a big impact, he’s now one of 12 semifinalists for the prestigious Lombardi Award — putting him in position to become the first Hoosier to be honored as college football’s top offensive or defensive linemen or linebacker. And the secret to his success is simple.

“Effort, I feel like a lot of sacks come off of effort,” he said after Indiana’s victory at Michigan. “I feel like our whole defense really, we just hunt every play. We hunt. We know that if we’re sending pressure, it’s expected to hit. If the defensive line is rushing, we’re expected to cause havoc. That’s what we’re here to do, cause havoc.”

The Trojans (7-2, 4-2, No. 18) tossed out the student body right philosophy years ago and is now relying on a pass heavy offense. The result: USC has matched Indiana’s scoring average (32.4 points), is 12th nationally in passing (294.4) while 129th in rushing (129.3).

Cignetti knows this game could come down to two things — winning the third-down battle and whether the Trojans can protect quarterback Jayden Maiava. Cignetti calls him smart, accurate and quick and believes he’ll play in the NFL when his college days end.

Just don’t bet against this well-rested defense following a bye week.

“We’ve got to limit the explosive (plays),” Zachman said. “I mean we’ve got to get after him (Maiava). We’ve got to pressure him, kind of get him out of the pocket and make him uncomfortable.”

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By MICHAEL MAROT

AP Sports Writer