Manhattan faces Le Moyne for non-conference matchup

Manhattan Jaspers (1-2) at Le Moyne Dolphins (1-2)

Syracuse, New York; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Le Moyne and Manhattan meet in non-conference action.

Le Moyne went 15-17 overall with a 9-4 record at home during the 2025-26 season. The Dolphins gave up 73.2 points per game while committing 17.5 fouls last season.

Manhattan finished 8-13 in MAAC games and 3-12 on the road last season. The Jaspers averaged 74.0 points per game while allowing opponents to score 78.9 last season.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press