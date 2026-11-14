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UNLV gets tough down the stretch, tops Stanford 76-68

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By AP News

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (AP) — Cam Miles scored 17 points and UNLV held off a late rally to defeat Stanford 76-68 on Friday night.

A 3-pointer by Sebastian Mack gave the Runnin’ Rebels a 69-61 lead with about four minutes left in the game.

Near the two-minute mark, Aziz Olajuwon’s 3-pointer drew Stanford to within 69-66, but Isaac Williamson answered with a 3 that kept UNLV in control.

Tyrin Jones scored 16 points and Mack, who averages 24 points, scored 15 for UNLV (3-0).

Austin Maurer had game highs of 20 points and nine rebounds for Stanford (3-1). He made 10 of 11 shots. Julius Price had 16 points and Nick Townsend scored 11.

UNLV attempted only 45 shots, making 26 for 58%. Stanford shot 40% (24 for 60) and made only 3 of 21 3-pointers.

UNLV led 36-18 late in the first half before Mauer scored eight points in a 15-3 run that got Stanford within 39-33 at halftime.

Up next

Stanford: vs. UC Irvine on Tuesday.

UNLV: vs. Kansas in the Players Era Eight on Tuesday. ____ Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here, visit the Top 25 here and see AP’s full men’s basketball coverage here

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