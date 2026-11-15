Jaden Jackson, Eric Parnell both sink five 3-pointers to lead Georgia State over Norfolk State 78-53

ATLANTA (AP) — Jaden Jackson and Eric Parnell scored 15 points apiece — all on 3-pointers — and Georgia State cruised to a 78-53 victory over Norfolk State on Sunday.

Jackson made 5 of 9 shots from long distance for the Panthers (2-3) and Parnell was a perfect 5 for 5 off the bench.

Jacob Meyer and David Thomas both scored 13 for Georgia State, which took a 39-26 lead into halftime.

Bahsil Laster scored 21 to lead the Spartans (2-3) on 8-for-14 shooting with three 3-pointers.

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