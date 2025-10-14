Snuggerud scores twice as Blues beat Canucks 5-2

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Jimmy Snuggerud scored twice and the St. Louis Blues beat the Vancouver Canucks 5-2 on Monday.

Brayden Schenn had a goal and an assist, and Nick Bjugstad and Jake Neighbours also scored for the Blues. Jordan Binnington stopped 29 shots as St. Louis won its second game in a row.

Kiefer Sherwood scored two goals for Vancouver, including a short-handed tally on a breakaway midway through the second period. Kevin Lankinen had 30 saves in his first start of the season.

Blues center Pius Suter made his return to Vancouver, where he playenud the last two seasons before signing with St. Louis as a free agent on July 2.

Snuggerud got the Blues on the scoreboard at 8:48 of the first period, and Schenn made it 2-0 at 2:10 of the second. Sherwood got the Canucks within one at 5:33.

Snuggerud scored a power-play goal 8:13 into the second period for the first score Vancouver has allowed on the penalty-kill this season. The Canucks were 9 for 9 over the first two games and went 2 for 3 against the Blues.

Sherwood scored short-handed with 7:48 remaining in the middle period for his second of the night and third of the season.

Bjugstad restored the Blues’ two-goal lead 1:33 later with shot from inside the top of the faceoff circle.

Neighbours capped the scoring with an empty-netter with 2:13 remaining in the third.

Up next

Blues: Host Chicago on Wednesday.

Canucks: Visit Dallas on Thursday to start a five-game road trip.

___

AP NHL: https://www.apnews.com/hub/NHL