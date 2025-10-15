Caufield’s scores his 2nd goal of the game in OT, gives Canadiens a 5-4 win over the Kraken

MONTREAL (AP) — Cole Caufield scored his second goal of the game at 3:25 of overtime to give the Montreal Canadiens a 5-4 win over the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday night.

Canadiens rookie standout Ivan Demidov tied the game with less than three minutes left in the third period, forcing OT.

Alex Newhook and Kirby Dach also scored for Montreal. Samuel Montembeault made 18 saves as the Canadiens ran their winning streak to three games in the opener of a four-game homestand.

Caufield scored in a fourth straight Canadiens home opener. Newhook scored his first goal of the season in his 300th career NHL game. The goal was assisted by defenseman Alexandre Carrier, who played in his 300th game.

Jaden Schwartz, Jani Nyman, Jamie Oleksiak and Jared McCann scored for the Kraken, who dropped their first game of the season and the opener of a six-game trip. Joey Daccord stopped 17 shots.

McCann scored in his third straight game to start the season and also had an assist.

The Canadiens exacted a bit of revenge on Seattle, which swept the two-game season series last year, including an 8-2 drubbing on home ice last October.

The Canadiens win was the culmination of a night filled with celebrations surrounding Montreal’s home opener. Ceremonies before the game were highlighted by lengthy ovations for Canadiens head coach Martin St. Louis, Demidov, and reigning Calder Trophy winner Lane Hutson, who signed an eight-year, $70.8 million contract extension on Monday.

Up next

Kraken: At the Ottawa Senators on Thursday in the second game of a six-game trip.

Canadiens: Host the Nashville Predators on Thursday.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL