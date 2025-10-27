Skip to main content
Laferriere and Fiala score in 2nd-period burst to back Forsberg in Kings’ 3-1 win over Blackhawks

By AP News
Kings Blackhawks Hockey

CHICAGO (AP) — Alex Laferriere and Kevin Fiala scored in a 1:25 span early in the second period, Anton Forsberg stopped 22 shots and the Los Angeles Kings beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-1 on Sunday night

Coming off a 5-4 shootout loss Saturday night in Nashville, the Kings ended a string of four extra-time games to improve to 4-3-3. They have a game left on a five-game trip that opened with overtime victories in St. Louis and Dallas.

Laferriere tied it at 1 at 3:29 of the second with a wrist shot on a 2-on-1 break, and Fiala scored at 4:54 on a wraparound off a breakaway. Joel Armia added a short-handed, empty-netter with 1:08 left in the game.

Connor Bedard scored for rested Chicago, and Arvid Soderblom made 19 saves. The Blackhawks dropped to 4-3-2. They had won two in row and had a five-game points streak

While the Kings played the night before in Tennessee, the Blackhawks were off two days after a victory in Tampa Bay on Tuesday night.

Bedard opened the scoring on a tip at 7:04 of the first period, with the puck hitting the post and going in off Forsberg’s skate.

Kings: At San Jose on Tuesday night.

Blackhawks: Host Ottawa on Tuesday night.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

