Stars’ Jake Oettinger blanks Ovechkin, Capitals in 1-0 win

DALLAS (AP) — Jake Oettinger made 24 saves recording his first shutout of the season and Tyler Seguin scored a power-play goal deflected off a Washington defenseman’s stick as the Dallas Stars beat the Capitals 1-0 on Tuesday night.

Washington’s Alex Ovechkin, the NHL career leader with 899 career regular-season goals, was held without a goal for the second consecutive game.

Oettinger improved to 6-0-0 in his career against the Caps as the Stars (6-3-1) won their third straight.

The Capitals (6-4-0) dropped their second straight for their first losing streak of the season and lost on the road for the first time. They were shut out for the first time, hitting three posts.

Washington’s Logan Thompson, who leads the NHL in goals against average at 1.29, stopped 18 shots.

Seguin, playing in his 999th career game, centered the puck just above the crease looking for Jason Robertson. Capitals defenseman Martin Fehervary extended his stick to break up the pass and knocked the puck past Thompson.

The goal came 43 seconds into the second period, 20 seconds into the second penalty called on Tom Wilson.

Ovechkin had two shots on goal. His best chance came midway through the third in the high slot with Oettinger making a kick save.

With Dallas forward Roope Hintz sidelined for the second straight game with an undisclosed injury, the Stars played with 11 forwards and seven defensemen.

The Capitals played their first full game without center Dylan Strome, who left Saturday’s 7-1 loss to Ottawa in the first period after a collision into the end boards. Strome is listed as day-to-day. Then on Monday, defenseman Rasmus Sandin was placed on injured reserve. Sandin suffered an upper body injury on Oct. 21.

