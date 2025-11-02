Newhook scores in OT as Canadiens beat Senators 4-3

MONTREAL (AP) — Alex Newhook scored 1:40 into overtime and the Montreal Canadiens beat the Ottawa Senators 4-3 on Saturday night.

Cole Caulfield, Juraj Slafkovsky and Ivan Demidov scored in regulation for Montreal, whicn won its third straight. Nick Suzuki had two assists to extend his point streak to a career-high 11 games, and Samuel Montembeault had 14 saves.

Drake Batherson, Tim Stützle and Michael Amadio scored for Ottawa, and Linus Ullmark finished with 23 saves.

The Canadiens forced the extra period when Demidov tied the score with 2:23 remaining.

The Canadiens had a chance to extend their 2-1 lead late in the second period when defenseman Lane Hutson was hooked by Stützle on a breakaway. Hutson was awarded a penalty shot, but his shot was stopped by Ullmark.

Ottawa, instead, tied it when Amadio scored with 11 seconds remaining in the period. The goal was initially waved off because of goaltender interference on Montembeault, but the call was reversed following a challenge.

Stützle then gave the Senators the 3-2 lead with 7:33 left in the third.

Caufield got the Canadiens on the scoreboard first 7:05 into the game with his 10th goal of the season. It was his 11th goal in 15 career games against the Senators.

Slafkovsky made it 2-0 at 9:25 with his third goal in three games. It gave Montreal a power-play goal for the third straight game, with five in that stretch. Caufield found Suzuki down low, whose spinning no-look pass reached Slafkovsky at the right side of the net for an easy score.

Batherson pulled the Senators within one with 8:07 remaining in the second for his fifth of the season.

Up next

Senators: At Boston on Thursday in the second of a three-game trip.

Canadiens: Host Philadelphia on Tuesday.

