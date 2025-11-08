Sam Steel’s third period goal completes Stars 5-4 comeback over Predators

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Adam Erne and Sam Steel scored 47 seconds apart midway through the third period rally the Dallas Stars to a 5-4 victory over the Nashville Predators on Saturday.

Mavrik Bourque scored a goal and added an assist, Roope Hintz and Justin Hryckowian also scored and Jake Oettinger made 16 saves for Dallas, winners of two of three. Wyatt Johnston and Miro Heiskanen each had two assists. Heiskanen has a goal and six assists in his last three games.

Nicolas Hague had a goal and an assist, Filip Forsberg, Luke Evangelista and Steven Stamkos also scored and Justus Annunen made 17 saves for Nashville, losers of four straight. Ryan O’Reilly and Nick Blankenburg had two assists apiece for the Predators.

Nashville carried a 3-2 lead into the third period, but the Stars scored three times in the final frame to complete the come from behind victory.

After Hryckowian and Stamkos traded early third period goals, Erne and Steel scored to take the victory.

Hague scored his first as a Predator at 4:43 of the second with a wrist shot from the left point that beat Oettinger high to the far side. Blankenburg assisted on Hague’s goal, extending his career-high point streak to five games.

Forsberg followed 27 seconds later from the low slot to give Nashville a 3-2 lead.

Nashville had a late power play with an opportunity to tie, but could not beat Oettinger to force overtime. Nashville pulled Annunen for the final 21 seconds of the power play but only managed one shot on goal with the 6-on-4 skater advantage.

The Predators finished the game with one power-play goal in four times on the power play.

Stars host Seattle on Sunday.

Predators visit the New York Rangers on Monday.

By JIM DIAMOND

Associated Press