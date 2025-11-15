Zegras has 2 goals and assist, gets winner in shootout as Flyers beat Blues 6-5

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Trevor Zegras had two goals and an assist in regulation, then got the only score in the shootout to give the Philadelphia Flyers a 6-5 win against the St. Louis Blues on Friday night.

Christian Dvorak also had two goals and an assist, and Owen Tippett had a goal and three assists for the Flyers. Samuel Ersson finished with 12 saves as Philadelphia extended its point streak to 3-0-2 and improved to 6-2-2 in its last 10 games.

Robert Thomas, Jimmy Snuggerud and Jordan Kyrou each had a goal and an assist, and Justin Faulk and Jimmy Holloway also scored for the Blues, who have a four-game point streak (2-0-2). Cam Fowler had two assists and Jordan Binnington stopped 25 shots.

After Thomas failed to score on the Blues’ first attempt ofhe tiebreaker, Zegras scored on the Flyers’ first try. Ersson then denied attempts by Snuggerud and Holloway to preserve the win.

The Flyers outshot the Blues 5-1 in the scoreless overtime.

Holloway put the Blues ahead 4-3 — their third lead of the night — 40 seconds into the third period with a shot from the left circle. It gave him a goal in three straight games.

Thomas’ one-timer from between the circles gave St. Louis its second two-goal lead of the night at 4:56.

Dvorak again pulled the Flyers back within one from between the circles at 7:53, and Tippett tied it 5-5 from the high slot with 9:31 remaining.

Faulk’s one-timer off a feed from Fowler went over Ersson’s blocker to push the Blues’ lead to 3-1 at 6:54 of the second.

Dvorak knocked in a loose puck from the right side of the goal 23 seconds later to pull the Flyers back within one.

Zegras got his second of the night with 1:36 remaining in the middle period to tie it 3-3.

Kyrou got the Blues on the scoreboard 1:19 into the game, taking the puck from Zegras on the right side near the red line and skating in and beating Ersson from the right circle.

Zegras tied it at 8:18 of the first, scoring from the inside edge of the right circle on a rush.

Snuggerud put the Blues ahead 2-1 at 9:42 as he got a pass from Thomas in the slot and fired it past Ersson.

