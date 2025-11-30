Kempe scores in overtime, Forsberg makes 19 saves in Kings’ 2-1 win over Canucks

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Adrian Kempe scored at 3:58 of overtime and set up Los Angeles’ regulation goal to help the Kings beat the Vancouver Canucks 2-1 on Saturday night, extending their points streak to five games.

Quinton Byfield couldn’t get his shot off on a 2-on-1 break in the extra session, creating a wild scramble that saw Kevin Lankinen end up face down in his crease, allowing Kempe to shoot into an open net for his eighth goal of the season. The play stood following a review for possible goaltender interference by Byfield.

Anze Kopitar also scored, and Anton Forsberg made 19 saves. The Kings are 2-0-3 in their past five games.

Evander Kane scored for Vancouver, and Lankinen made 21 saves. The Canucks have lost five of their past six.

The first period saw three potential goals receive video reviews, with both teams having one waived off following coach’s challenges for offsides, before Kopitar finally opened the scoring with 2:41 remaining. He got his fifth goal of the season on a wrist shot from the slot off the rush, with Kempe and Brian Dumoulin picking up the assists.

Kane responded early in the second period, racing out of the penalty box to collect a pass from Drew O’Connor and score his fifth goal of the season on a breakaway. Tyler Myers had the secondary assist on Kane’s second goal and third point during a three-game points streak.

The Canucks didn’t have forward Conor Garland because of an upper-body injury but did get Lankinen back after he missed the first two games of the trip for personal reasons. Coach Adam Foote said the full extent of Garland’s injury would not be known until a team doctor in Vancouver reviewed the results of an examination that took place in Los Angeles.

Canucks: At Colorado on Tuesday night.

Kings: Host Washington on Tuesday night.

