Dustin Wolf makes 26 saves, Flames slow surging Wild with 4-1 victory

By AP News
Wild Flames Hockey

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Dustin Wolf made 26 saves, Jonathan Huberdeau ended a scoring drought and the Calgary Flames beat the surging Minnesota Wild 4-1 on Thursday night.

The Flames handed the Wild their first regulation loss since Nov. 6. Minnesota was 10-0-2 during the run.

After 14 games without a goal, Huberdeau struck first for Calgary in the second period. Matt Coronato, Connor Zary and Rasmus Andersson scored in the third, with Andersson icing it with an empty-netter.

Wolf was back in goal after three straight starts for Devin Cooley, although Wolf played the last period Tuesday night in a 5-1 loss in Nashville.

Yakov Trenin scored for Minnesota, and Filip Gustavsson made 26 saves.

The Flames spent eight minutes short-handed in the first period. Wolf stopped all shots when Minnesota had the advantage and all 11 overall in the opening period.

Up next

Wild: At Vancouver on Saturday night.

Flames: Host Utah on Saturday night.

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

