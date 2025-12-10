Stars down Jets 4-3 to push point streak to 11 games

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Jason Robertson scored his team-leading 19th goal and Mikko Rantanen had three assists as the Dallas Stars extended their point streak to 11 games Tuesday night with a 4-3 victory over the Winnipeg Jets.

The Stars are 9-0-2 in their last 11. They’ve also earned at least one point in 13 straight road games (9-0-4), extending their franchise record.

Esa Lindell, Roope Hintz and Alexander Petrovic also scored for Dallas (21-5-5). Wyatt Johnston added two assists, and Rantanen pushed his point streak to seven games (three goals, 11 assists).

Backup goalie Casey DeSmith stopped 30 shots. He’s only lost once in regulation this season (7-1-3).

Mark Scheifele scored twice for the Jets (14-14-1) in the opener of a four-game homestand. Logan Stanley also had a goal and Kyle Connor picked up a pair of assists.

Eric Comrie made 15 saves for Winnipeg, which is 2-7-1 in its last 10 games.

Winnipeg coach Scott Arniel juggled all four lines to try to spark more secondary scoring, including moving winger Gabriel Vilardi off the top line with Connor and Scheifele and putting Alex Iafallo into his spot.

The Jets responded by falling behind 3-0 early in the second period before Scheifele fired in his two goals in front of 13,675 fans at Canada Life Centre.

Robertson restored the Stars’ two-goal lead on a power play at 4:46 of the third. Stanley got his own rebound and made it 4-3 at 5:54.

The Jets went on the power play with 2:30 left, but the Stars killed it off and Winnipeg finished 0 for 4 with the man advantage. Dallas has not allowed a power-play goal in its last nine games.

Winnipeg has permitted a power-play goal in six consecutive games. Dallas already led the NHL with 30 power-play goals entering the game and added two more (2 for 4).

Stars: At Minnesota on Thursday night.

Jets: Host Boston on Thursday night.

